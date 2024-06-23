Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCA. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.44.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

