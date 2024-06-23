Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.50 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8,624.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

