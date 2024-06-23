Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,378,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,211. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $97.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

