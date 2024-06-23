Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.31. 1,012,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,475. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

