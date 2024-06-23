Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Citigroup pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 5 10 0 2.56 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citigroup and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $65.03, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Citigroup.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 4.90% 6.17% 0.49% OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $156.82 billion 0.73 $9.23 billion $3.38 17.75 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.35 $104.03 million $1.71 8.65

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citigroup beats OceanFirst Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

