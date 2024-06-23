Comparing Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toro and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Toro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Dorian LPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.93 $140.64 million $2.78 1.38 Dorian LPG $560.72 million 3.09 $307.45 million $7.60 5.61

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87% Dorian LPG 54.83% 32.22% 17.21%

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Toro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

