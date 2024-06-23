Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

