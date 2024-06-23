Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,709. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

