Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $27.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $27,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,997,000 after buying an additional 356,410 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,327,000 after buying an additional 151,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $214.12. 203,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $217.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.