Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $268.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

