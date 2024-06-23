Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.