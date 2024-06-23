Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 109,531 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1,331.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,531 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $405,513,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fastenal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after buying an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 1,006,402 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

