Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $896,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 244,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,474,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727,122 shares of company stock valued at $59,873,787 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 6,377,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,123. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

