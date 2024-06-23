Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,543 iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,215,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 157,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $318.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

