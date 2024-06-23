Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,228.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

