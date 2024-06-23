Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $553,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.97. 3,169,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,252. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

