Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 245,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.