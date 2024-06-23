Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EWL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 245,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $50.63.
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.