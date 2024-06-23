Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.55. 1,995,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,002. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $744.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

