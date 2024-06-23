Cooper Financial Group Acquires 23,355 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $25,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,278 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

