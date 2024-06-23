Cooper Financial Group Acquires 301 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $212,000. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

