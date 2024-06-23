Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
