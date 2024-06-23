Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,539 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.93. 35,830,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,967,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

