Cooper Financial Group Has $2.11 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $6.92 on Friday, hitting $494.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

