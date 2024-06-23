Cooper Financial Group Has $355,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.