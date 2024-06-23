Cooper Financial Group Has $392,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 12,242,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,844. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

