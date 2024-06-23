Cooper Financial Group Has $506,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after buying an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after buying an additional 277,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,615. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

