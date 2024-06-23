Cooper Financial Group Has $540,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,158. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.