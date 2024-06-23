Cooper Financial Group Has $559,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

