Cooper Financial Group Purchases 22 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,624. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

