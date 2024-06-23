Cooper Financial Group Purchases 315 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MDYG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 43,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

