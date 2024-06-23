Cooper Financial Group Sells 16,482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 6.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 1,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

