Cooper Financial Group Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 94,844 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $250.44. 179,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

