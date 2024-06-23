Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,328. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

