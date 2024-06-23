Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,917,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,061. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

