Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $890.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $752.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $848.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $788.13 and a 200-day moving average of $731.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $519.34 and a 12 month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

