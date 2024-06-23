Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $421.89. 1,037,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.63 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $423.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

