Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases 98 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.32. 725,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.69 and its 200-day moving average is $532.00. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

