Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.0% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.79. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

