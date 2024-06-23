CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Reduced by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,072,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

