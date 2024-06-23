Critical Comparison: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.29 Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 3.70 -$222.61 million ($2.17) -19.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SeaStar Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 12 0 2.92

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% Tandem Diabetes Care -18.37% -34.38% -10.91%

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

