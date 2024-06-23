D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 5.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.29% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.