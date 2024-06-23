D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,784,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $73.11. 60,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

