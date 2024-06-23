Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY25 guidance to $9.40-$9.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.