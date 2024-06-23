Decred Reaches Market Cap of $242.77 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Decred has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.04 or 0.00023460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $242.77 million and $3.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,143,358 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

