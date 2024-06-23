Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

