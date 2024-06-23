DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 846,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,494. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

