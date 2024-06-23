DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 382,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,415. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.