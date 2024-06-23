DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $58,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FENI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 53,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,180. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

