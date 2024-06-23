Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,822. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.