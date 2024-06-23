Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Holdings Increased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $42,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 581,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,711. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.