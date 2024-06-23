Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Holdings Increased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $42,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. 581,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,711. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
